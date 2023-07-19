The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Wife rips husband's genitals off after finding out he cheated - report

A 45-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after his penis was removed. An investigation found his wife thought he was having an affair and took action.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 19, 2023 15:23
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The 45-year-old man from Portet-sur-Garonne, near Toulouse, France, arrived at the local hospital when "his genital organ was ripped off" after his wife discovered he wore the same clothes the night before when he went out with "his friends," suspecting him of having an affair, according to local media reports.

According to reports, the 36-year-old woman allegedly ripped off her husband's penis after she confronted him about his infidelities. She then grabbed his genital organ and pulled it until it came off. The man, in severe pain, called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Did a woman rip off her husband's genitals because she thought he was cheating on her?

(credit: INGIMAGE)

It was further reported that the couple had been drinking before their argument turned into a fight shortly after midnight on Monday, 10 July, according to the UK news outlet The Mirror.

Supposedly, the woman accused her husband of sleeping with someone else at a party he had been to the night before, according to the French newspaper La Depeche.

(credit: INGIMAGE)

It is not known whether a knife or any other object was used during the attack. The woman was reportedly arrested and has been charged with serious assault while her husband also faces charges of attacking his wife.



