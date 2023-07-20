US supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested in Caribbean for marijuana possession

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, was arrested in the Grand Cayman islands after marijuana was found in her luggage, media from Grand Cayman reported.

The model and influencer, who identifies as Palestinian-American, was found with marijuana in her luggage while customs officials were processing her at Owen Roberts International Airport on the island last week. She was reportedly charged along with Leah McCarthy, who is also an American model and influencer, while the two were traveling.

Local media reported that Hadid and McCarthy arrived via private aircraft from a location in the United States. Both the substance and materials to use the substance were found in their luggage.

Though the quantity of the substance was not large, it was enough to have each person fined $1,000 after being taken into detention and processed. The case is being handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, local Cayman media outlet Cayman Marl Road reported.

Hadid reportedly left just a few days after the incident, on July 15th, where she enjoyed the rest of her vacation and was reportedly spotted at a karaoke bar during her stay.

Is cannabis legal for use?

Cannabis is not legal for recreational use in the Cayman Islands, while the use of CBD for people with proper licenses from qualified doctors is allowed. Hadid's medical card for use was not recognized by authorities in Grand Cayman.