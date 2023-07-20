The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

US supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested in Caribbean for marijuana possession

American supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Caribbean for marijuana possession after it was found in her luggage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 20, 2023 02:08

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 02:17
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos (photo credit: REUTERS)
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos
(photo credit: REUTERS)

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, was arrested in the Grand Cayman islands after marijuana was found in her luggage, media from Grand Cayman reported.

The model and influencer, who identifies as Palestinian-American, was found with marijuana in her luggage while customs officials were processing her at Owen Roberts International Airport on the island last week. She was reportedly charged along with Leah McCarthy, who is also an American model and influencer, while the two were traveling.

Local media reported that Hadid and McCarthy arrived via private aircraft from a location in the United States. Both the substance and materials to use the substance were found in their luggage.

Though the quantity of the substance was not large, it was enough to have each person fined $1,000 after being taken into detention and processed. The case is being handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, local Cayman media outlet Cayman Marl Road reported.

Hadid reportedly left just a few days after the incident, on July 15th, where she enjoyed the rest of her vacation and was reportedly spotted at a karaoke bar during her stay.

An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel on March 21, 2017. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS) An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel on March 21, 2017. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

Is cannabis legal for use?

Cannabis is not legal for recreational use in the Cayman Islands, while the use of CBD for people with proper licenses from qualified doctors is allowed. Hadid's medical card for use was not recognized by authorities in Grand Cayman.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by