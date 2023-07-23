The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Wedding photographer reveals 3 signs of an unstable marriage

Wedding photographer Shayla Herrington shares on TikTok 3 signs foretelling divorce and unhappiness in married couples. Watch and reflect.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 23, 2023 18:10
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

As a wedding photographer, Shayla Herrington has witnessed numerous newlywed couples throughout her career. Working alongside her colleague, she noticed several recurring signs that, according to them, indicate a marriage's potential demise and unhappiness.

Herrington took to TikTok to share these insights, crediting a seasoned photographer she once worked with. She explained, "One time I was shooting under this wedding photographer and they told me they can always tell if a couple will last or not based on three things."

What are the signs a marriage will fail?

The first sign, according to Herrington, is when one partner takes an excessive number of family photos at the wedding without their spouse. "The first indicator is one of the spouses will take, like, more than three family photos without the other spouse," she said. "This one kind of makes sense to me just because you know, you might get a few alone with your mom and dad but to kick them out of more than three photos just seems a little suspicious."

A wedding is a union of families celebrating the love between the couple. Excluding a future family member from multiple photos raises concerns that there may be underlying issues.

@shaylamherrington Do you think this holds some truth? #bride #bridetobe #weddingphotographer #couple #engaged #videographer #weddings ♬ original sound - Shayla Herrington

The second sign, as pointed out by Herrington, is when bridesmaids, groomsmen, or anyone representing a party fail to mention the spouse of the other party in their greetings. "That's typically because we don't like them," claimed the photographer.

A successful marriage relies on more than just the love between two individuals; it involves the acceptance and support of their friends and family. If the people close to someone don't genuinely like their partner, the marriage may face difficulties.

The third sign, according to Herrington, is when one partner spends more time with others during the event than with their chosen spouse. "The last indicator is one of the spouses will spend more time with friends or family at the reception rather than their spouse."

Forbes magazine reported that the average length of a marriage before divorce is eight years. In the United States, it is often cited that half of first marriages end in divorce, and the rates are even higher for second and third marriages, with 67% and 73% respectively.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by