The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

More than 12,000 people are believed to have tuned in to watch the live stream.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 02:27
A gun with bullets on table (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A gun with bullets on table
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A Bosnian body builder live-streamed a shooting rampage, along with his murder-suicide via the social media platform Instagram on Friday, the New York Post reported.

Nermin Sulejmanovic, 35, filmed a series of videos documenting his violent murder sprees, killing three people and injuring an additional three people in the town of Gradacac in the country's northeastern region.

Sulejmanovic took to Instagram early Friday, posting a video on the platform with an announcement: "they would witness a live execution," according to the New York Post. 

After posting the video, he turned the camera to his ex-wife, whose face was evident of injuries, both bloodied and disfigured, according to local news outlet Telegraf.

“Look, when you’re dealing with a whore who reports you to the police,” he announced to viewers in the clip. The Post also reported that a child could allegedly be heard crying in the background.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

12,000-plus people had tuned in for a live viewing of the murder, officials later said. The now-deceased Sulejmanovic announced to followers that he was displeased by his ex-wife's attempts to keep the child crying, which he claimed was his child, away from him, and for reporting him to police for domestic abuse and violent behavior.

Before pointing the gun and furiously shooting his ex-wife in the forehead, he asked viewers if they were watching.“Here, watch the murder live now, nice and easy… Are you watching?” Sulejmanovic says to the camera.

He quickly pointed the camera to the child laying on the ground, adding, “Here, someone come and save the child. Moving on.”

Not only did he post two more videos via Instagram live while police were in pursuit, he told cameras of other murders he had just committed of two other people off-camera - a man and his young son.

Sulejmanovic, a body builder and fitness instructor, injured three other people including a police officer throughout the town.

He soon took his own life as well.

Bosnian prime minister responds

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.” Local police in Tuzla added that Sulejmanovic's suicide came shortly after being caught but just before being apprehended by police forces.

Though authorities did not immediately identify the official motivation for the crime, they did confirm that his ex-wife, whose identity remains private, has reported him for violent threats and acts in the past. He also had a criminal record, citing involvement in drug gangs, drug smuggling, and attacking law enforcement officers.

Now, people who posted supportive messages to his social media account may face legal action, according to prosecutors.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by