Two tourists visiting France from the United States received a rude awakening from security staff at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris after the pair drunkenly snuck into the monument and fell asleep on August 14.

The two men approached the landmark at 22:40 P.M. local time, according to the BBC. They were able to evade security by hopping over multiple barriers.

The men "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors told the AFP news agency. The men were later rescued by a firefighter unit.

The pair delayed the tower's opening

The opening of the tower, which usually begins at 09:00 was delayed due to the situation caused by the Americans.

The men are expected to face charges as Sete, the publicly-owned Eiffel Tower operator, said it would file a criminal complaint.