The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Drunk American tourists break into Eiffel Tower, get stuck and fall asleep

The men "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors told the AFP news agency.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 05:33
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (photo credit: FLICKR)
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Two tourists visiting France from the United States received a rude awakening from security staff at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris after the pair drunkenly snuck into the monument and fell asleep on August 14.

The two men approached the landmark at 22:40 P.M. local time, according to the BBC. They were able to evade security by hopping over multiple barriers.

The men "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors told the AFP news agency. The men were later rescued by a firefighter unit.

The pair delayed the tower's opening

The opening of the tower, which usually begins at 09:00 was delayed due to the situation caused by the Americans.

The men are expected to face charges as Sete, the publicly-owned Eiffel Tower operator, said it would file a criminal complaint.

General view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)General view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by