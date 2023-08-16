This kitchen spice can help burn calories and reduce fat - study

Cardamom, a member of the ginger family and a common ingredient for tea, coffee, and diverse dishes, has been a culinary staple for centuries. However, a recent study conducted in the United States has unearthed another dimension to this spice – its ability to aid calorie burning and reduce body fat.

This groundbreaking research was spearheaded by Dr. Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, a professor specializing in horticulture and food sciences at Texas A&M AgriLife. The findings were showcased in the esteemed International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

What is cardamom and how does it help reduce body fat?

The study encompassed animals who were given varying doses of cardamom seeds in their regular diets. Cisneros-Zevallos elaborated, "Cardamom is a spice little known in the US but very common in other parts of the world. What we found is that this small spice can burn calories and maintain body weight while increasing appetite and food consumption."

(credit: INGIMAGE)

According to the team's assessment, an adult weighing 60 kg would require a minimum daily consumption of 77 milligrams of cardamom, equivalent to approximately eight to 10 pods, to achieve these effects.

Beyond its impact on metabolism, the study disclosed cardamom's influence on neural pathways governing fat tissue lipolysis and the oxidative metabolism of mitochondria in both the liver and skeletal muscles.

“Our team has discovered an amazing opportunity to utilize cardamom as a promoter of overall health,” Cisneros-Zevallos said. “Cardamom seeds, with this new functionality, can be used in different industries, including the sports industry, functional foods, and dietary supplements to favor the production of healthier foods.”