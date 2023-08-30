Can you find the bike in this picture?

An amusing riddle that was recently published on social networks challenged surfers to find the item hidden in it. Will you be able to do it?

In the photo, you can see dozens of geese - all in black and white. The animals look crowded and close to each other, while the creator of the piece challenged the surfers: "Can you find the hidden bicycle in this picture within 20 seconds?"

Can you spot the bike?

So far the challenge has received mixed reactions from viewers across the web trying to find the item. Some wrote that it was very easy to spot him, while others complained that they couldn't find out where he was hiding.

"Can't find," wrote one surfer. Another responded: "It took me a few minutes." Take one more look before you scroll to reveal the answer.

Did you find the bike? Even if not, no big deal.

The answer is before you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

