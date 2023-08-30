The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Can you find the bike in this picture?

Many are stumped - Only discerning people can find out where the bike is hidden in the drawing.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 01:09
Can you find the bicycle? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the bicycle?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

An amusing riddle that was recently published on social networks challenged surfers to find the item hidden in it. Will you be able to do it?

In the photo, you can see dozens of geese - all in black and white. The animals look crowded and close to each other, while the creator of the piece challenged the surfers: "Can you find the hidden bicycle in this picture within 20 seconds?"

Can you spot the bike?

So far the challenge has received mixed reactions from viewers across the web trying to find the item. Some wrote that it was very easy to spot him, while others complained that they couldn't find out where he was hiding.

"Can't find," wrote one surfer. Another responded: "It took me a few minutes." Take one more look before you scroll to reveal the answer.

Did you find the bike? Even if not, no big deal.

The answer is before you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) The answer is before you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The answer is before you.



