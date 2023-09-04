The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Passengers shocked as man on flight reveals six toes in viral video - watch

Have you ever encountered an uncomfortable situation on a plane? This passenger took it to a new level.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 01:53

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 02:06
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

Numerous cases of passengers misbehaving on flights have occurred, but this one takes the cake. In a TikTok video posted by @reverseosmosis360, a passenger bravely displayed his six toes on his left foot while flying barefoot.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 8 million views and receiving around 14,000 reactions. Viewers were both amazed and shocked by the unusual sight, with one commenter noting that it appeared as though the passenger's pinky toe was split in two.

@reverseosmosis369 Let it happen #fyp best #intro ♬ let it happen - luvs.audio

What people had to say

Another commenter, named Shani, questioned how the other passengers managed to tolerate the situation throughout the entire flight, given the limited footage shown in the video.

While it is true that taking off one's shoes is generally acceptable on flights, a flight attendant has previously emphasized the importance of respecting other passengers and avoiding actions that may cause discomfort. Additionally, there is a recommendation to refrain from going barefoot on planes for hygienic reasons.



