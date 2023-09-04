The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
After 7 years, husband claims invalidity over non-kosher wedding venue

A couple lived together for years until the husband's religious transformation caused marital strife. He now claims their marriage isn't valid.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 11:31
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Several years ago, a couple from the central part of the country tied the knot. The husband held permanent residency status, while the wife worked in their local community. Following his discharge from military service, the husband embarked on a spiritual journey. Initially, he began wearing tefillin daily, but over the past two years, his world became consumed by matters of holiness and Torah, according to his wife.

Through his attorney, Sherin Solan, the husband vehemently refuted his wife's accusations of him being a tyrannical ruler due to his religious transformation. He stated, "It's not an exaggeration to ask our five-year-old child to offer blessings or shake hands. Labeling Sabbath observance and removing corrupting television screens as emotional abuse is unacceptable."

Kosher legitimacy?

Simultaneously, the husband declared, "Our marriage lacks kosher legitimacy because it has come to my attention that our wedding took place in a banquet hall that did not serve kosher food. Thus, our marriage is void." Conversely, the wife contended that since her husband began attending the synagogue thrice daily, he enforced strict Sabbath observance on everyone. "He insists on separate utensils for meat and dairy and a total ban on Shabbat travel, despite our initial agreement allowing us to maintain our food practices at home. The child and I should be free to move about and turn on lights on Shabbat," she argued.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts by the husband to enforce his newly implemented rules at home, he is now seeking a divorce. His rationale? "Our marriage is compromised because our wedding occurred in a non-kosher venue." The wife countered, "He was aware of it; even the rabbi was aware. Now, consumed by religious fervor and fanaticism, he wants to divorce me over this triviality."

The husband emphasized, "It is inconceivable that while we bless the Creator, who granted us commandments and sanctified us, we, as Jews, would partake in unkosher food." Hence, he is determined to nullify the marriage. Attorney Solan argued that the non-kosher wedding location should not justify a divorce. Nevertheless, the husband pursues legal separation, anchored in this claim.



