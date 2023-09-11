A test of high IQ: Spot the hidden man in a few seconds

In today's digital age, the internet is brimming with optical illusions. If you're in the mood for something original and creative, dive into the world of these mind-bending images, each concealing an elusive figure.

Your mission in today's puzzle is simple: Gaze at the image before you and uncover the hidden man. Initially, your attention may be drawn to the majestic peacock flaunting its feathers. However, with a discerning eye, you'll unveil the concealed man.

Still trying?

And if you haven't found him yet, no worries.

Simply turn your mobile device.

Suddenly, the peacock's head transforms into the man's nose, while its feathers morph into his eyes and mouth.