Can you spot the error in this picture? Test your IQ

Do you enjoy puzzles and optical illusions? If so, this quiz is perfect for you.

A recent viral challenge on TikTok has garnered over 90,000 views, urging users to identify the flaw in a captivating image.

Take a look at the painting. It showcases a wooden house amidst a snowy landscape, with bare trees towering above. Two birds can be seen pecking at crumbs on a wooden table. Now, can you spot the error in the picture? If you're stumped, don't worry. The solution awaits you at the end of the article.

Were you able to identify the mistake?

If not, no problem.

Take a closer look at the birds. They should be migrating to warmer countries in search of food, so why are they present in this cold environment?