Can you spot the error in this picture? Test your IQ

Do you enjoy puzzles and optical illusions? If so, this quiz is perfect for you.
A recent viral challenge on TikTok has garnered over 90,000 views, urging users to identify the flaw in a captivating image.
Take a look at the painting. It showcases a wooden house amidst a snowy landscape, with bare trees towering above. Two birds can be seen pecking at crumbs on a wooden table. Now, can you spot the error in the picture? If you're stumped, don't worry. The solution awaits you at the end of the article.
@selfdevelopment71 what is wrong with this image? #brainteaser #braintest #iqtest #braintestchallenge #brainstorming #tindimIQ ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - 最強君？
Were you able to identify the mistake?
If not, no problem.
Take a closer look at the birds. They should be migrating to warmer countries in search of food, so why are they present in this cold environment?