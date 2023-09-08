The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Can you spot the error in this picture? Test your IQ

A viral TikTok puzzle is challenging viewers to find the mistake in a painting. Can you figure it out?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 07:19
A dark-eyed junco bird. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A dark-eyed junco bird.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Do you enjoy puzzles and optical illusions? If so, this quiz is perfect for you.

A recent viral challenge on TikTok has garnered over 90,000 views, urging users to identify the flaw in a captivating image.

Take a look at the painting. It showcases a wooden house amidst a snowy landscape, with bare trees towering above. Two birds can be seen pecking at crumbs on a wooden table. Now, can you spot the error in the picture? If you're stumped, don't worry. The solution awaits you at the end of the article.

@selfdevelopment71 what is wrong with this image? #brainteaser #braintest #iqtest #braintestchallenge #brainstorming #tindimIQ ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - 最強君？

Were you able to identify the mistake?

If not, no problem.

Take a closer look at the birds. They should be migrating to warmer countries in search of food, so why are they present in this cold environment?



