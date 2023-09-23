Woman tempts husband with soup, dissolves his body in acid

In a chilling incident in the Basateen area of the Ali district, a Lebanese woman lured her husband into consuming a poisoned soup, resulting in his death within minutes.

She enlisted the help of two accomplices who aided in relocating his body to a wooded area, where they doused it with acid before burying it.

The Lebanese authorities confirmed this heinous crime, revealing that on August 26, a man in his 60s contacted security centers, reporting the disappearance of his young son who had left their Basateen home around 9:00 p.m. on August 20.

The woman was summoned for questioning, where she initially claimed that an unknown person had taken her husband to an undisclosed location that night, speculating that he might have gone to Syria. When questioned about her failure to report his disappearance, she insisted that he had vanished from their home a few days earlier in a similar manner but had been communicating with her via text messages ever since.

Police become suspicious

Suspicion arose among investigators when the missing man's mobile device was traced back to the Basateen area, contradicting her statement.

On September 8, investigators conducted a search of the missing man's residence and detained his wife for questioning.

Initially, she denied any involvement in his disappearance, but when confronted with evidence of her extramarital affair with a Syrian man, she confessed to the affair and revealed her husband's suspicion of it. He had prevented her from contacting her lover, prompting her to resort to murder.

Credit: IngImage

On August 20, she introduced the deadly poison into her husband's dinner after tempting him with his favorite dish – soup from a local kitchen.

She took sole responsibility for the crime, with her lover assisting only in relocating the victim's body for burial.

Following a reconstruction of events, the victim's body was located and sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. Meanwhile, the lover fled to Syria, and authorities are actively working to apprehend him.

The woman remains in custody pending the conclusion of legal proceedings against her.