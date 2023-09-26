Test your intelligence level: can you solve this exercise?

A viral TikTok star who often posts riddles and optical illusions with his followers has posted a short and fun challenge, but will you be able to figure out the correct answer? The bottom solution is the article. In today's puzzle, there are four exercises, one of which is unsolved.

According to the content creator, "Only ten percent of the people were able to understand how this puzzle works."

Most of the viewers were sure that the riddle was very easy to solve but after trying to reach the correct answer, they realized that it was not so simple.

Can you find the answer?

Still haven't been able to solve this equation? We have the answer for you, but before you scroll to reveal the solution, try to look one more time.

Well, the answer is right below. The answer is before you (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

83 = 40

27 = 12

19 = 8

91=?

It can be written as:

40x2+3=40

12x2+3=12

8x2+3=84

4x2+3=44

Missing number = 44