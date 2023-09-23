IQ test: can you solve this problem?

The Internet is full of fascinating riddles that challenge the viewer to locate a hidden object or animal, solve complicated questions, and complete exercises. Solving puzzles is a great way to stimulate the human brain while improving cognitive and thinking skills.

Today's puzzle consists of four exercises, the last of which is unsolved. You have to solve this math puzzle to get to the right answer. If you don't succeed, the answer will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article. Test your IQ with this puzzle (credit: MAARIV)

Did you find the answer to the puzzle?

Did you succeed? Even if not, no big deal. For most surfers it took quite a bit of time.

The answer is before you.

1+2=3+4=7

2+3=5+6=11

3+4=7+8=15

4+5=9+10=19