WATCH: Man jumps into raging Chinese river to save drowning girl

In a heart-pounding incident, a bystander spotted and saved a young girl teetering on the brink of drowning in a swift-flowing river in Guangdong province, southern China.

In this footage, shared by multiple media outlets, we witness a heart-stopping scenario where a seven-year-old girl is mercilessly carried away by the river's unforgiving current. Fortunately, a bystander leaps into action, courageously plunging into the powerful river's depths.

The man fearlessly swims towards the girl, stuck helplessly in the water, face down. He reaches her, grabs her, and pulls her from the clutches of the relentless current. As they emerge from the water, it becomes apparent that the girl is still wearing her school backpack.

Watch the extraordinary footage:

Local media reports confirm that this incident concluded without any injuries. Remarkably, the girl is seen standing on her own two feet at the video's conclusion.

The circumstances surrounding her fall into the river remain shrouded in mystery.