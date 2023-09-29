Bathroom brawl: Fight breaks out in Venice cafe over toilet queue

A startling video has surfaced showcasing a fierce altercation between cafe waiters and seemingly foreign tourists in the renowned St. Mark's Square of Venice. The footage captures men shoving each other amidst overturned tables and chairs on the open terrace of Gran Caffe Chioggia.

In the video, men are witnessed kicking and slapping one another, with one individual defensively wielding a chair in front of his chest.

Tourists rushed from the area

Tourists sipping their morning coffee at the cafe beneath the Marciana Library, just in front of the iconic Doge's Palace, were taken aback as the brawl erupted, prompting them to hastily vacate the premises.

According to reports from the Italian network Corriere de Veneto, the brawl involved four male customers of "foreign nationality" and at least seven waiters. The altercation ignited following a heated argument when several waiters pushed one of the customers. In response, the men retaliated by pushing nearby staff members who were attempting to defuse the situation.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl, with both parties growing increasingly aggressive, delivering kicks, punches, and slaps.

Except for this woman, who caught it all on camera

The video, recorded by an English-speaking woman, captures her exclaiming, "What's happening here? Oh my God."

Local media reported that the waiters involved in the altercation remained tight-lipped about its cause when questioned by Corriere del Veneto reporters. Furthermore, the cafe's owner declined to provide any explanations.

According to the local newspaper, La Nuova Venezia, the brawl was triggered by what they described as disregarding the queue for the restroom.

Allegedly, the four tourists failed to patiently wait their turn, attempted to enter the occupied restrooms despite warnings from cafe staff, and insisted on restroom usage without making any purchase.