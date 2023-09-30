Perplexing puzzle: Solve the riddle by moving just one match

Can you spot the error in the picture and fix it by shifting only one match?

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 05:39
(photo credit: Adobe stock)
This perplexing puzzle has taken the internet by storm, leaving countless users scratching their heads. It originally appeared on TikTok, courtesy of an account known for sharing brain teasers and personality quizzes.

Presented below is an erroneous mathematical equation: 1 + 2 - 3 = 199, depicted with 31 matchsticks. Your task is simple—alter the equation to make it correct by moving just a single matchstick.

Ready: 1-2-3 go

If you're up for the challenge and can think creatively, you'll find the solution. Scroll down to reveal the answer.

Were you successful in identifying which matchstick needs to be rearranged to solve the puzzle? Don't worry if you didn't; it's all part of the fun.

The solution is right in front of you.

Credit: Adobe stock
Credit: Adobe stock


