Man walks out mid-date due to woman's 'disrespectful' behavior

It's not uncommon to go on a date and discover that the person you're with may not be the right fit, leading to disappointment. Questions arise – will it be awkward, will conversation flow, and will there be any chemistry?

Recently, a man in his thirties found himself in a peculiar situation during a second date at a local bar. He had initially thought things were progressing well, but an unexpected incident changed everything. Shocked by her actions, he decided to leave her there.

According to his account, their date at the local bar was going smoothly. After excusing himself to use the restroom briefly, he returned to find his date missing from their table. To his astonishment, she was sitting at another table, engaged in conversation with another man. Despite waiting for about ten minutes, she didn't acknowledge him or indicate that she would return. Feeling taken aback, he made the decision to leave the bar, leaving her with the other man.

"Things seemed to be going great. We went to a local bar and we were kissing, hugging, dancing, holding hands.," he shared in a post on Reddit. "Next thing you know I get up to go to the bathroom and when I come back she’s at another table sitting with a guy and talking to him. We make eye contact, doesn’t signal to tell me she needs 5 min and she doesn’t wave me over."

He further explained, "I wait for what felt like 10 min, sitting alone at the table. I finally decide to get up and leave. I had picked her up so I’m not sure how she got home. I text her the next day to tell her it bothered me she started talking to other guys while we were on a date. No reply."

Seeking opinions from fellow internet users, he questioned whether he had acted appropriately by leaving her alone at the bar. Many users responded in his favor. One user commented, "What she did was rude. She SAW you, chose to ignore you and leave you alone for 10 minutes while she talked to another man. It wasn’t on you to go up and introduce yourself to whomever she decided to chat with. You dodged a bullet. She obviously has zero issues making her date feel like he’s an afterthought."

Another wrote: "It’s always a delightful treat when someone shows you who they REALLY are FAST. That way you aren’t months/years along and then finding this crap out. Consider it a win."