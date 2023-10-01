In the years since Harry Potter's arrival at Platform 9 3/4 in King's Cross Station, his astounding adventures have left a lasting mark on pop culture, firmly rooted in J.K. Rowling's original tales.

The eight blockbuster Harry Potter films provided a vivid visualization of the fantastical world the author envisioned, solidifying its reputation as one of the most beloved brands globally.

Now, the Azrieli Group, in collaboration with LDI - representing Warner Bros. Discovery in Israel - is launching a Harry Potter-inspired pop-up store in the Azrieli Sarona Complex in Tel Aviv.

This venture has been undertaken in partnership with "Geeks", the official importer and distributor of Harry Potter merchandise in Israel.

Spanning an area of 280 square meters, the store boasts a wide range of officially licensed products inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter. (Left to right) Hermoine Granger; Harry Potter; Ron Weasley (credit: Trusted Reviews)

Many of these products, including toys, exclusive collectibles, pop culture items, apparel, sweets, and home goods, will be available for the first time in Israel.

Visitors to Azrieli Sarona will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical universe through various Harry Potter-inspired photo stations and product demonstrations within the store. They can select their magic wands, determine their Hogwarts house through the Sorting Hat, try on the invisibility cloak, pose on a hovering broomstick, or with a trolley at Platform 9 3/4.

Joining the global trend of the Harry Potter store in the world

Ilan Garbi, CEO of Azrieli Sarona, remarked, "We are proud and excited to host the internationally acclaimed Harry Potter pop-up store. This shop is another unique addition to the diverse portfolio at Azrieli Sarona, offering a mix of exclusive stores, innovative retail models, exclusive rotating collections, personalized shopping alongside leading culinary experiences, and exclusive wellness activities."

"The new store brings all the latest trends and beloved activities from the magical world of Harry Potter. We invite everyone to be part of this unique experience," he added.

Yossi Fox, CEO and owner of LDI - an agency representing international brands and representing Warner Bros Discovery - commented, "After months of collaboration with brand representatives and with the team of J.K. Rowling in London, we are thrilled to launch the official pop-up store in Azrieli Sarona, joining the global trend of Harry Potter store launches worldwide, demonstrating the brand's strength for nearly 25 years."

The store is set to open its doors to the public on Sunday, October 1st, at 12:00 PM and will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.