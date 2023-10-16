Boost your IQ: Solve this equation with just one match move

The puzzle shown here is designed for people with a high level of concentration. The image displays an incorrect math equation. Your challenge is to fix the mistake by moving just one matchstick.

Can you do it?

The flawed equation is as follows: 12+11=16, made up of a total of 23 matchsticks. Your goal is to shift just one matchstick to alter a digit and arrive at the correct equation. The solution can be found at the end of this article.

Can you change the equation by moving a matchstick?

Didn't succeed? Don't worry about it.

All you need to do is take the lower matchstick from the left "1" in the number "11" and place it in the middle of the number - after that, you'll have the number "4" and the correct equation: 12+4=16.