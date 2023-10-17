Only 10% succeeded: Spot the sneaky snake hiding in plain sight

Only those with keen eyesight managed to pinpoint the elusive snake hiding in the following image. Internet users were put to the test as they attempted to spot the snake concealed amid the fallen leaves on the forest floor.

Perplexed netizens have been tirelessly attempting to locate the nearly invisible snake in this picture, depicting an innocent forest floor blanketed in dry leaves, branches, and stones. Can you spot it? You must carefully scrutinize the photo, not missing any corners.

Did you manage to spot the snake?

If not, don't fret; the solution is right in front of you.

The venomous snake is expertly camouflaged among the dry leaves on the upper left side of the image. If you look closely enough, you'll spot it. If you were unable to locate it, here it is: