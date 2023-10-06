Astrologers say people with these zodiac signs like to stay home

Who are the individuals that opt for cozy evenings at home rather than venturing out with friends?

Astrologers suggest that three zodiac signs possess a natural inclination towards staying at home.

Have you ever wondered why some people prefer the comfort of their homes over the excitement of social outings?

According to astrologers, our birth charts may offer insights into this preference for solitude and tranquility. For instance, individuals with a substantial concentration of planets in the 12th house, associated with isolation and the subconscious, are more likely to seek solace in the confines of their homes. A local astrologer shared with The Jerusalem Post that three specific zodiac signs exhibit a notable propensity for homebound living. Let's explore them:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus individuals are often unfairly labeled as stubborn and lazy. However, their preference lies in investing their energy into endeavors that yield significant rewards.

One Tauras expressed her aversion to crowded places and clubs, saying, "I hate going out, being in the crowd and in clubs. I can handle it but I don't like it, I never did. It's not my thing. It's not my personality. I'm a Taurus, we're boring."

Even the iconic singer Cher has confessed her fondness for spending quality time on the couch, stating, "I have a personality that just wants to sit and be quiet, watch old movies. I'm very introverted."

Credit: GettyImages

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, ruling over the fourth house that symbolizes domesticity, lineage, and roots, instills a strong inclination for comfort and a desire for control in its individuals. These fortunate souls often choose the coziness of their homes over any outdoor excursion, preferring to take ample naps and host only a select few close friends in the comfort of their own abode.

Selena Gomez, a Cancer herself, openly admits, "I like to sleep. I like to rest. I like to be at home and not go out."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a mutable earth sign that venerates the body as a temple and regards time as a valuable asset, aligns with the Monk card in the Major Arcana of the Tarot, symbolizing withdrawal and solitude.

Virgo individuals are prone to seeking solitude and frequently experience feelings of loneliness. Acclaimed actress Greta Garbo exemplified this preference for privacy when, at just 36 years old, she retired and chose to live the life of a recluse, shunning interviews and autograph requests.

Michael Jackson serves as an extreme example of a solitary Virgo, driven into isolation due to accusations against him, which marked the final years of his life. Actress Blake Lively once revealed, "I love my personal life and my family so much. It takes a lot to get me out of the house."