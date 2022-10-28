The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Activist Shaun King slams Ye while implying Jews control music industry

King said that "In the midst of dangerous stupidity, bigotry, and misogyny he [West} might drop a nugget of truth."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 20:58
Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

American activist Shaun King criticized Kanye West for his recent antisemitic statements while suggesting that Jews control the music industry in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Having a thoughtful, mature, and even difficult conversation about who owns and controls the music industry is COMPLETELY POSSIBLE without it devolving in hate against Jewish people that is so ugly that it causes Neo-Nazis to come out of the woodwork," the post read, implying that there is truth to the antisemitic trope.

The post added that "In the midst of dangerous stupidity, bigotry, and misogyny he [West} might drop a nugget of truth."

Who is Shaun King?

King has amassed a large following on social media for his advocacy of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police killings of people of color in the United States.

Grammy award-nominated hip-hop artist Kanye West performs at the American Express Jam Sessions at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California February 9, 2005. West leads the list for this Sunday's 47th Grammy Awards with 10 nominations. (credit: REUTERS/JIM RUYMEN/FILE PHOTO)Grammy award-nominated hip-hop artist Kanye West performs at the American Express Jam Sessions at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California February 9, 2005. West leads the list for this Sunday's 47th Grammy Awards with 10 nominations. (credit: REUTERS/JIM RUYMEN/FILE PHOTO)

West has been widely condemned for recent comments he made about Jews on social media, including a tweet in which he said he was "going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

West's comments have resulted in condemnations from a series of celebrities including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, being dropped by his talent agency and Adidas dropping his line of athletic wear.



