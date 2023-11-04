Meet the mysterious 'ostrich people' of Zimbabwe

The Doma tribe, also known as Vadoma or Bantwana, are commonly dubbed the "ostrich people," a name that becomes self-evident upon seeing their distinctive foot deformities.

Residing in northern Zimbabwe, this tribe is renowned for a rare genetic defect prevalent among its members: ectrodactyly, a condition also referred to as lobster claw syndrome.

Ectrodactyly leads to a congenital absence of several fingers or toes, resulting in a hand or foot that resembles a pincer. Astonishingly, this mutation manifests in one out of every four children born into the Doma tribe.

Most tribe members lack the three middle toes and instead possess only two outer toes that point inward.

Why are Doma tribe members born with ectrodactyly?

The high occurrence of ectrodactyly within this tribe can be attributed to their strict adherence to marriage within the tribe, which effectively restricts their genetic diversity, contributing to the proliferation of this disorder among its members.

This mutation appears unlikely to fade away, as tribal laws expressly prohibit marriage outside their community. This strict rule exists to prevent the mutation from infiltrating other tribes. Advertisement

These laws, coupled with the tribe's isolation, have enabled them to maintain this genetic mutation at a higher rate than any other population in the world. Interestingly, this deformity can also be found in other tribes, such as the Talunda and Taluta Kalgana tribes living in the Kalahari desert.

Many believe that these tribes share a common ancestry with the Doma.

Not a disability

Researchers and visitors who have spent time with the Doma tribe report that community members do not perceive this mutation as a disability. Despite the challenges it poses, such as difficulties with walking and running, and the inability to wear shoes, many tribe members do not typically wear any clothing.

Rather than lamenting their circumstances, the Doma tribe views their genetic mutation as a distinctive trait that enhances their ability to climb trees with exceptional speed. Tree climbing is a crucial skill for the tribe, as they adhere to a traditional hunter-gatherer lifestyle, sustaining themselves through hunting, fishing, honey-making, and collecting wild fruits and roots.

The Doma tribe is the only indigenous population of traditional hunter-gatherers in Zimbabwe, but they have limited access to fertile land.

In recent years, the Doma tribe has faced increased challenges from authorities seeking to curtail illegal hunting. Consequently, many have abandoned their traditional way of life as hunter-gatherers and moved to the lowlands. Today, although they have minimal contact with the broader population, numerous Doma families lead more organized lives as semi-food gatherers, constructing houses on wooden platforms to safeguard against predators.