Optical illusion: 90% fail to spot the lizard in this picture

A viral puzzle has been circulating on social media, challenging users to find an animal hiding in a picture of fallen leaves. Can you spot the lizard?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Find the lizard hiding in the pile of leaves. (photo credit: AdobeStock)
Find the lizard hiding in the pile of leaves.
(photo credit: AdobeStock)

Only those with keen eyesight have been able to locate the animal hiding in this picture, which has been making waves on TikTok. Many users deemed it impossible, but a closer look will reveal a lizard camouflaged among the damp leaf pile.

The solution to this puzzle is at the end of this article.

Were you able to find the lizard?

If you couldn't, don't worry.

While some users found it relatively easy, many others struggled and didn't immediately notice it. Without further ado, here is the answer:

The lizard is right here:

The answer is right before you (Credit: Adobe Stock)
The answer is right before you (Credit: Adobe Stock)


Related Tags
animals
social media
optical illusion
puzzle
TikTok
Lizards