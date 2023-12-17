The glowing and youthful skin of this remarkable 104-year-old grandmother is not only attributed to good genes but also to an inexpensive skincare routine she swears by.

Jennifer, the granddaughter of the ageless beauty, recently discovered her grandmother's anti-aging secret: cleanser, moisturizer, and exfoliant.

These anti-aging products are available for less than NIS 50 each, making them accessible and effective for anyone.

The moisturizer she uses, with its hyaluronic acid content, effectively retains moisture and has a gentle formula that is non-irritating to the skin.

In the video, the grandmother reveals her skincare routine, saying, "Every morning and every night, I use a cleanser and then put moisturizer on. About twice a week, I'll do an exfoliating [treatment], and I just keep it very simple, just keeping the skin clean."

In the description, her granddaughter Jennifer noted, "She usually uses CeraVe that you can get at Walgreens or anywhere really!" Advertisement

Since sharing her beauty secret, the glamorous grandmother has garnered numerous reactions from online viewers. "Wow, her skin is amazing! I can only hope to look like this at 60 - she is truly stunning," one follower wrote. Another viewer concurred, "She doesn't even look 75! What a beautiful woman!"

In awe of her age-defying appearance, one commenter said, "This woman is absolutely incredible." Another asked incredulously, "I'M FLOORED - are we sure she's really 104?" To which Jennifer proudly responded, "Yep! 1918!"