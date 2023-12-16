Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that humanity should strive to colonize space and live in cylindrical space stations, according to media reports from December 15. Bezos’ Blue Origin company was the lead talking point in an interview with computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman.

The comments, which were made on December 14, contradict Elon Musk’s vision for intergalactic living, according to Forbes.

Here's my conversation with @jeffbezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin. This is his first time doing a long-form conversation of this kind, and it was an epic one.It's here on X in full & is up on YouTube, Spotify, and everywhere else.Timestamps:0:00 - Introduction0:24 -… pic.twitter.com/glRcadUnCW — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 14, 2023

Envisioning the future, Bezos said he would “love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system.”

Furthering his comments on his aspirations for humanity, he said that with the expanding population there would be “1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins” at any given time and space would be “full of life and intelligence and energy.” An illustration of a nice deep space planet (credit: INGIMAGE)

How would Bezos’s dream become a reality?

Bezos said that his aspirations would become possible with the support of a giant space station. “Planetary surfaces are just way too small,” he explained, adding that humans would make better use of energy and physical resources in space than on Earth or other planets.

In dedication to his dream, Bezos said he stepped down as CEO of Amazon two years ago so that he could focus his energies on space exploration company Blue Origins.