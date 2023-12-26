TikTok puzzle: Solve this math equation by moving just one match

This recent puzzle will take some thinking to solve.

First originating as a TikTok post, the picture shown in this article features 29 matches arranged to form an incorrect math equation: 47+6=96.

Your challenge is to move just a single match and fix this faulty equation to get the correct answer. You are going to need to think creatively and "outside the box" to solve this one.

The answer can be found at the end of the article.

Can you solve the TikTok matchstick math puzzle?

The answer is before you (Credit: Adobe stock)

Were you successful in identifying the match that needs to be moved? If not, worry not.