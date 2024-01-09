We've only seen something like this in movies until now. A mysterious girl in a recent YouTube video showcased a cave she built with her own hands and uses as her new home. She dug the cave with a simple stick attached to a sharpened piece of metal. Through efficient and meticulous work, she excavated an underground tunnel with descending steps into an open space.

At first, it seemed unrealistic even to her, but she managed to create a pleasant and warm place for herself, and apparently, she lives in it. You can't see anything from the outside (credit: @PrimitiveSurvivalLife)

Of course, living inside a hole is not suitable for everyone, and it definitely doesn't sound comfortable - but it provides her with a pleasant shelter from the weather and a place to cook and sleep.

Above the ground, one can hardly recognize this "house" since the girl covered the entrance with plants and grass she collected from the surroundings. The only sign that gives it away is when she lights a fire, and the dense smoke emerges from the fireplace she built.

But don't think that this is just an empty cave. She built shelves, chairs, and even windows to provide herself with light and warmth during cold nights. She even showed her followers how she cooks meat skewers and steaks on the hot coals. A door made of bamboo and handcrafted serves as the entrance and exit. This is what the cave looks like from the inside (credit: @PrimitiveSurvivalLife)

This girl is not alone

Other people dug underground houses. One teenager dug another underground house in the garden after a dispute with his parents - and the result is insane.

That's how she dug the cave (credit: @PrimitiveSurvivalLife)

According to estimates, this person is just one of about 40 million people living in caves around the world. The rocks in the caves provide excellent insulation and these caves remain cool even in the summer and warm in the winter - and of course, the price beats any standard house.