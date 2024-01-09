Can you spot all the ducks in this viral image?

Optical illusions and puzzles continue to be a popular trend, with some deceiving your eyes and others providing intriguing insights into your personality or testing your intelligence. In the following puzzle, your task is to identify the undercover animals amidst a sea of other characters.

Take a moment to examine the daily puzzle now being shared on TikTok, which has stumped many users unable to solve it. The image showcases numerous bears donning various costumes, concealing five cleverly hidden ducks. Many viewers reported spending over five minutes searching for them, while others failed to notice them entirely or only discovered a portion. The solution can be found at the end of the article.

Have you pinpointed their location? Take your time to reconsider; we assure you the ducks are indeed present.

Struggling to identify them? Don't worry, you're not alone. Even we took a considerable amount of time to find them.

The answer is provided below