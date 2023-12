Today's riddle is designed to challenge those with exceptional focus.

In the image, you'll find an incorrect equation: 3-3+5=6, with a total of 26 matches.

Your task is to move just one match to fix the mistake and arrive at the correct solution.

By thinking creatively and exploring unconventional solutions, you can find the answer. Move only one match to solve this exercise (credit: AdobeStock)

Do you want the answer?

The solution is revealed below.

Were you able to solve it? Don't worry if not.

The solution lies ahead. Advertisement