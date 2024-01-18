Don't throw eggshells away! Turns out they're a great stain remover

Are you tired of dealing with stubborn stains on your white clothes?

Before reaching for the bleach, you might want to explore a natural secret hiding in your kitchen: Eggshells – yes, you read that correctly.

A TikTok user named Tweakit (@tweakitclub) recently shared a viral tip about just this. In her video, she demonstrated how she crushes eggshells and places the fragments in a cloth bag along with a few slices of lemon. By submerging the bag in a bucket of water with the stained clothes, she reveals that the stains magically disappear, leaving the fabric looking fresh and revitalized. She explained that the calcium in the eggshells acts as a natural stain remover.

It’s worth noting that eggshells have multiple applications beyond their use as a bleach alternative.

In another video, a different woman on social media shared a trick for creating compost from dried and ground eggshells. This method, which only requires a blender and eggshells, promotes healthy plant growth.

The TikTok users were captivated by Tweakit's egg video:

Nevertheless, some users expressed concerns about the trick, speculating that eggshells may harbor bacteria.