Outbreak of bacteria infects 14 at The Rambam Medical Center

The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa submitted a report to the Health Ministry this week about an outbreak of a resistant Acinetobacter type of bacteria in the internal wing of the hospital.

The hospital reported that from September to the end of November, there have been 14 cases of bacterial infection identified in the wing.

According to the inspection unit at the hospital, the source of the infection was an elderly patient who came from one of the retirement homes in the city and was the cause of further infection in the hospital.

Containing the bacteria

Following the spread of infection in patients due to the bacteria, The Rambam Medical Center has taken measures to contain its spread, which include extensive research of the bacteria, designating treatment teams, patient observation, and replacement of equipment.

At this point, the outbreak has been contained.

One person is currently hospitalized and in isolation.