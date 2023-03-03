The mother of two boys revealed her secrets for removing stains in a TikTok. She took two of her sons' stained shirts and demonstrated how a few simple steps before doing the laundry could make a massive difference.

Nicole demonstrated what she does before putting the garment in the washing machine and explained, "Leaving a stain on a garment is one of the worst laundry mistakes I make - especially when it's on my kids' favorite sweatshirt. This is how to get the stain out - even if you've already dried the item in the dryer! I'm going to demonstrate my method on two stains: one is an oil stain and one is a sweet potato stain."

So what's the big deal - what are we doing? All you really need is some liquid dish soap to make your favorite clothes look like new.

Follow these directions to best remove stains

Nicole explained, "Take dish soap, put just one drop on the stain and start gently rubbing the liquid with your finger Dish soap is a surfactant so it makes the stain water soluble. Then mix together another drop of dish soap with warm water and with a spoon pour the mixture over the stain and rub again. Let it sit like this for at least 20 minutes and then rub in some regular washing powder into the stain and work it carefully and gently into the fabric."

After that, you can wash the clothes in a washing machine as usual, but cold water works best," the TikToker added.

This mom took two of her boys' sweatshirts. One with oil stains and one with potato stains. She cleaned them with this method and proved that they come out of the washing machine completely clean. The followers liked her trick and one of them wrote to her: "It really works! I also rubbed the clothes with baking soda and put a drop of dish soap on the stain. The baking soda helps absorb the oil."

"I used it on a white shirt and it worked," another follower wrote, "It was an old stain. I almost threw the shirt in the trash."