The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Do you have stained clothing? This cleaning guru revealed how to remove stains easily

The mother of two boys, one of on TikToker revealed her secrets for removing stains. She took two of her sons stained shirts and demonstrated how a few simple steps before doing the laundry.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 05:59
PARENTS SHOULD read labels and look for items that are free of dye and perfume, and consider natural cleaning products instead of chemical alternatives. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
PARENTS SHOULD read labels and look for items that are free of dye and perfume, and consider natural cleaning products instead of chemical alternatives.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The mother of two boys revealed her secrets for removing stains in a TikTok. She took two of her sons' stained shirts and demonstrated how a few simple steps before doing the laundry could make a massive difference.

Do you have clothes with stubborn stains hiding in the depths of your closet? It's time to take them out with Nicole Jakos' trick, which she shared on her Instagram and TikTok a method for cleaning tough stains from clothes.

Nicole demonstrated what she does before putting the garment in the washing machine and explained, "Leaving a stain on a garment is one of the worst laundry mistakes I make - especially when it's on my kids' favorite sweatshirt. This is how to get the stain out - even if you've already dried the item in the dryer! I'm going to demonstrate my method on two stains: one is an oil stain and one is a sweet potato stain."

So what's the big deal - what are we doing? All you really need is some liquid dish soap to make your favorite clothes look like new.

@itsnicolejaques Setting a stain is one of the worst laundry mistakes I make - especially when it’s on my kids favorite sweatshirt. Am I right? Here’s how to get the stain out even if you already dried the item in the dryer! I’m going to demonstrate in two set stains: one is an oil stain and one is a sweet potato stain in the video. #diylaundrydetergent #naturalcleaner #laundryroom #laundry #stainremoval #stainremover #stainresistant #laundrytips #laundrytricks #laundrytipsandtricks ♬ original sound - Nicole Jaques

Follow these directions to best remove stains

Nicole explained, "Take dish soap, put just one drop on the stain and start gently rubbing the liquid with your finger Dish soap is a surfactant so it makes the stain water soluble. Then mix together another drop of dish soap with warm water and with a spoon pour the mixture over the stain and rub again. Let it sit like this for at least 20 minutes and then rub in some regular washing powder into the stain and work it carefully and gently into the fabric."

After that, you can wash the clothes in a washing machine as usual, but cold water works best," the TikToker added.

This mom took two of her boys' sweatshirts. One with oil stains and one with potato stains. She cleaned them with this method and proved that they come out of the washing machine completely clean. The followers liked her trick and one of them wrote to her: "It really works! I also rubbed the clothes with baking soda and put a drop of dish soap on the stain. The baking soda helps absorb the oil."

"I used it on a white shirt and it worked," another follower wrote, "It was an old stain. I almost threw the shirt in the trash."



Tags clothing hack TikTok clean Tips
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by