For geniuses only: Solve the puzzle by removing two matchsticks

The following puzzle has gone viral because it has left many Internet users confused.

It was posted on the social media platform TikTok, on an account that often shares puzzles and personality tests.

In today's puzzle, a faulty math equation (6X7=39) is composed of 24 sticks. All you have to do now is remove two sticks entirely to get the correct exercise made up of 22 sticks.

If you observe carefully and think "outside the box," you will be able to reach the correct answer. The solution is at the bottom of the article. Remove only two matches to fix this exercise (credit: AdobeStock)

Did you manage to figure out which matchsticks need to be removed from the exercise to reach the solution?

Don't worry if you didn't manage to do it.

The solution to the matchstick puzzle

The solution to the matchstick puzzle

Pay attention to the following two steps that need to be taken to reach the solution.