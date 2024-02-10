Ozzy Osbourne denies Kanye West rights to sample music over antisemitism

Rock musician Ozzy Osbourne said he denied a request by rapper Ye, primarily known as Kanye West, to sample a live performance of his for music the rapper was producing, citing the rapper's antisemitism according to a post on X by the musician. Ye was denied rights before continuing to use the selection anyway, according to Osbourne's post.

Osbourne claimed that the rapper requested permission to sample part of a live performance from 1983 of the song "War Pig," citing a section without vocal performance.

"[He] was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Osbourne wrote on X.

Mocking Ye is nothing new for the Black Sabbath rocker. In October, he and his wife Sharon Osbourne dressed up as the rapper and his partner, Bianca Censori, for Halloween festivities.

Osbourne's comments claiming that Ye used his sample during a listening party for his long-awaited album with rapper Ty Dolla $ign despite lack of permission follow shortly after Bill Maher decided to close his platform to the rapper.

Kanye is not allowed

Maher declined to release a two-hour interview with the rapper. KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Maher announced he would not be releasing the interview because he did not want to give a platform to a man he views as antisemitic.

Osbourne expressed his dismay: "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" The tweet was later deleted.