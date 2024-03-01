IDF soldiers sentenced to 20 days in prison for making hot dogs on Shabbat

Two soldiers have been sentenced to 20 days in military prison after being caught warming up hot dogs in a military kitchen on Shabbat, according to a KAN11 report on Friday.

The pair were caught by a third soldier who entered the kitchen and saw them committing the act.

They were summoned to trial, where they initially denied the charges but later confessed and were sentenced to 30 days in prison.

One of the soldier's fathers said that "the punishment is disproportionate, illogical, and constitutes a complete lack of understanding of the disciplinary law."

Too severe?

According to the father, there is a certain degree of punishment, and the two do not deserve such a severe punishment.

The IDF spokesperson stated in response, "The soldiers were tried for disciplinary action by the deputy commander of the unit in light of the violation of the given instructions for operating the kitchen on Shabbat and the fact that they gave a false report to their commanders when they were questioned on the matter."

"Their actions damaged the kosher food of all the soldiers of the unit. The incident is contrary to the values ​​of the IDF and what is expected of those who serve in it."