Sofrito, derived from Jewish-Spanish cuisine, has numerous variations. The unique cooking method involves frying and then simmering in a small amount of liquid, maximizing the flavors of the ingredients and producing a thick and luscious sauce.

Chef Felix Rosenthal's version focuses on chicken, potatoes, and onions, which, when prepared with care, transform into a delectable feast of tastes.

In Rosenthal's sofrito recipe, the key element is the onion – it is sautéed in the rendered chicken fat, along with a touch of date honey, until it becomes caramelized and gives the entire dish a refined sweetness.

The final touch is oven cooking: allowing the pot to be enveloped in heat from all directions, resulting in a velvety and addictive sauce.

You can now order this incredible sofrito dish, along with many others, directly from Felix Rosenthal's home kitchen. An addictive taste like no other. Felix Rosenthal's chicken sofrito (credit: NIMROD SONDERS)

Chicken sofrito

30 minutes work | 90 minutes total | Level: Easy | 4 servings Advertisement

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs

3 onions (cut into half slices)

5 potatoes (cut into cubes)

1 tablespoon of date honey

1 tablespoon coarse salt

2 tablespoons of black pepper

300 ml chicken stock or water

Olive oil

Preparation:

How do you make a chicken sofrito?