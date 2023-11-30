The perfect one-pot sofrito recipe: Chicken, potatoes, onions

Introducing Chef Felix Rosenthal's irresistible sofrito recipe made with chicken, potatoes, and onions that will leave you hooked on its flavors.

You don't need more chicken, potatoes and onions. Felix Rosenthal's sofrito pot (photo credit: NIMROD SONDERS)
Sofrito, derived from Jewish-Spanish cuisine, has numerous variations. The unique cooking method involves frying and then simmering in a small amount of liquid, maximizing the flavors of the ingredients and producing a thick and luscious sauce. 

Chef Felix Rosenthal's version focuses on chicken, potatoes, and onions, which, when prepared with care, transform into a delectable feast of tastes. 

In Rosenthal's sofrito recipe, the key element is the onion – it is sautéed in the rendered chicken fat, along with a touch of date honey, until it becomes caramelized and gives the entire dish a refined sweetness. 

The final touch is oven cooking: allowing the pot to be enveloped in heat from all directions, resulting in a velvety and addictive sauce. 

You can now order this incredible sofrito dish, along with many others, directly from Felix Rosenthal's home kitchen. 

Chicken sofrito

30 minutes work | 90 minutes total | Level: Easy | 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 chicken thighs
  • 3 onions (cut into half slices)
  • 5 potatoes (cut into cubes)
  • 1 tablespoon of date honey
  • 1 tablespoon coarse salt
  • 2 tablespoons of black pepper
  • 300 ml chicken stock or water
  • Olive oil

Preparation:

How do you make a chicken sofrito?

  1. Fry the potato cubes in medium to deep oil. When they are golden, place on paper towel.
  2. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a low, wide pot that can go into the oven. When the pot is really hot, carefully place the chicken thighs, skin side down, and roast them for about 3-4 minutes on each side, until the skin gets a crispy texture and a golden color. Tip: It is advisable to roast two thighs at a time.
  3. After frying the chicken, take it out, leaving the fat at the bottom, and add another two tablespoons of olive oil, scraping off the bottom of the pot well with a wooden spoon. Add the onion and fry until transparent.
  4. Add the date honey to the onion and mix together for about 3 minutes.
  5. Pour 4 tablespoons of chicken stock or water and continue to mix until the onion gets the texture of jam.
  6. Return the chicken thighs to the pot, add the potatoes and what's left of the chicken stock and bring to a boil.
  7. Cover the pot and transfer to an oven heated to 180°C degrees for an hour. Take out and brush the chicken thighs with the sauce.
  8. Tip: If there is a lot of sauce left, it is recommended to keep reducing it on the stovetop until you get a thick and velvety sauce.


