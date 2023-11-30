The perfect one-pot sofrito recipe: Chicken, potatoes, onions

Sofrito, derived from Jewish-Spanish cuisine, has numerous variations. The unique cooking method involves frying and then simmering in a small amount of liquid, maximizing the flavors of the ingredients and producing a thick and luscious sauce.
Chef Felix Rosenthal's version focuses on chicken, potatoes, and onions, which, when prepared with care, transform into a delectable feast of tastes.
In Rosenthal's sofrito recipe, the key element is the onion – it is sautéed in the rendered chicken fat, along with a touch of date honey, until it becomes caramelized and gives the entire dish a refined sweetness.
The final touch is oven cooking: allowing the pot to be enveloped in heat from all directions, resulting in a velvety and addictive sauce.
You can now order this incredible sofrito dish, along with many others, directly from Felix Rosenthal's home kitchen.
Chicken sofrito
30 minutes work | 90 minutes total | Level: Easy | 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken thighs
- 3 onions (cut into half slices)
- 5 potatoes (cut into cubes)
- 1 tablespoon of date honey
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
- 2 tablespoons of black pepper
- 300 ml chicken stock or water
- Olive oil
Preparation:
How do you make a chicken sofrito?
- Fry the potato cubes in medium to deep oil. When they are golden, place on paper towel.
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a low, wide pot that can go into the oven. When the pot is really hot, carefully place the chicken thighs, skin side down, and roast them for about 3-4 minutes on each side, until the skin gets a crispy texture and a golden color. Tip: It is advisable to roast two thighs at a time.
- After frying the chicken, take it out, leaving the fat at the bottom, and add another two tablespoons of olive oil, scraping off the bottom of the pot well with a wooden spoon. Add the onion and fry until transparent.
- Add the date honey to the onion and mix together for about 3 minutes.
- Pour 4 tablespoons of chicken stock or water and continue to mix until the onion gets the texture of jam.
- Return the chicken thighs to the pot, add the potatoes and what's left of the chicken stock and bring to a boil.
- Cover the pot and transfer to an oven heated to 180°C degrees for an hour. Take out and brush the chicken thighs with the sauce.
- Tip: If there is a lot of sauce left, it is recommended to keep reducing it on the stovetop until you get a thick and velvety sauce.