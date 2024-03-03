Florida man carries around giant shark, promotes fishing to followers

A Florida man published images and footage of himself holding and walking around with a live shark to his Instagram account in late February.

The man, known as “Hood Fishing Entertainment” on social media, documented himself carrying a large shark as if “he had just caught a catfish,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

In the video, the man proceeded to hold the large fish by the tail and take it for a modest walk in the shallow end of the beach, all while sporting a wide grin and acting seemingly unconcerned about the fact that he was handling a large sea predator.

“Crocodile Hunter ain’t got s**t on the Shark Catcher,” another commenter wrote.

The shark returns home

After the walk, the man released the shark, which then began swimming back into the ocean.

Since March 2020, “Hood Fishing Entertainment” has posted wild catches on social media. Over time, he has accumulated a loyal fanbase of roughly 613k followers on Instagram and over 220k subscribers on YouTube.

His accounts have documented his journey to this day, with his most recent post on Instagram dating back to 3 days ago, where he caught a large “Silver Dragon,” otherwise known as a silver arowana. He’s caught a wide range of fish, from sea bass to trout and even alligators, all documented through his social media platforms.

On his website, he writes about his dream of becoming a professional fisherman.

“My goal is to become a professional fisherman and to share my passion for fishing with people,” he wrote. “By teaching them the joys of fishing, you may inspire them to become future fishermen and continue to grow the fishing community.”

Currently, he offers monthly fishing trips that can be booked online.