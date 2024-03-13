Kanye West headlines LA festival amid antisemitic lyric backlash

Controversial American rapper Kanye West (Ye), infamously known for his recent antisemitic tirades, is set to headline the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles this weekend, challenging the music industry's stance on accountability and sparking widespread debate among fans and communities alike.

Rolling Loud's decision to feature West at its Los Angeles event has become a lightning rod for criticism, with many questioning the implications of giving such a prominent platform to an artist with a history of inflammatory and divisive comments.

The festival's site said, ‘Rolling Loud is the only festival in the world where you can see 100+ Hip-Hop acts across three days on three stages. '

The Los Angeles Times reported that for some fans, including West in the festival lineup is a bridge too far. A long-time West fan, R.C. Hogue expressed his conflicted feelings, noting the difficulty separating the artist's music from his recent behavior. "Time heals a lot of wounds, but with Kanye, it's a little too soon to start listening to him again," Hogue remarked to the Times, pointing to what he said was an apparent lack of remorse.

This provocative booking decision has not only disillusioned fans but also raised alarms within the local Jewish community and among experts on hate speech and mental health. The festival's choice to embrace West, despite his recent outbursts of antisemitism and erratic behavior, sends a concerning message about the limits of cancel culture and the potential normalization of hate speech within the mainstream music industry.

Decision draws criticism, but is likely to sell tickets

Dave Brooks, Billboard's senior director of live music and touring, shared his initial shock at West's headliner status, citing to The Los Angeles Times the inherent risks to the festival's brand and reputation. Yet, Brooks acknowledged that following several incident-free listening events, the decision might reflect a calculated risk by Rolling Loud to capitalize on West's controversial allure to boost ticket sales despite the potential fallout.

The implications of West's return to the limelight extend beyond the immediate reactions of fans and critics. According to the Times, Danya Ruttenberg, a feminist rabbi, and Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center have both condemned the decision, highlighting the dangers of mainstreaming bigotry and the responsibility of festival organizers to consider the impact of their choices on vulnerable communities.

In late 2022, Kanye West's antisemitic statements and actions, including praising Adolf Hitler and identifying as a Nazi on Alex Jones's InfoWars, led to the termination of significant partnerships with companies like Adidas, Gap, and Vogue, and his Twitter account was terminated for posting a swastika entangled within a Star of David.

Despite the widespread condemnation and a reported increase in antisemitic incidents linked to his rhetoric, West apologized for his remarks in December 2023, ahead of his album release, and his Twitter ban was lifted in July 2023 under assurances of refraining from harmful content.