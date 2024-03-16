Hiker discovers monolith that looks like UFO in Wales hillside

A Welsh hiker ran into and captured a video of a monolith on top of a Hay Bluff hill in eastern Wales bordering England, according to multiple reports this week.

The hiker, Craig Muir, noted upon his discovery that "it almost looks like a UFO," reports quoted him as saying. The hiker took a video of the monolith, where the footage showed the figure standing upright 10 feet tall.

Muir is a builder who lives in the nearby Welsh town Hay-on-Wye, according to The Guardian. According to Muir, due to not being able to drive up Hay Bluff Hill, the monolith could have been dropped off by foot or by helicopter.

A video uploaded on the Global News YouTube channel cited Muir's statements saying that the monolith's structure was made of metallic and surgical steel.

Mystery of monoliths

Monoliths have been found in the past in Utah, Romania, and Belgium. A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, US November 18, 2020. (credit: UTAH DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VIA REUTERS)

It is unknown why or how the monolith was placed on top of the Welsh hilltop, and no one has claimed responsibility for it.