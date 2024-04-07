Rumble in the Jungle: Violent brawl breaks out in Ramat Gan Safari Park over a queue for scooters

A violent fight broke out on Saturday morning between some visitors to the safari park in Ramat Gan, according to Israeli media.

The melee developed between three men at the park, who confronted each other in front of many visitors - who tried to stop the violence and separate them.

״אני מוציא נשק״: אירוע אלימות חריג בספארי ברמת גן לפני זמן קצר, קטטה התפתחה בגלל מישהו לעקוף בתור, התחיל ריב מילולי שהסלים עד לאלימות קשה שכללה דקירות עם מספריים, מקלות ואפילו איום בנשק. וכל זה מול כל הילדים במקום. משטרה הוזמנה ונפתחה חקירה. וואו. אירוני שזה בספארי. pic.twitter.com/UUhtWqty5s — daniel amram - דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) April 6, 2024

The brawl apparently broke out after someone skipped a place in line.

In the video distributed on X, three men are seen confronting each other at the entrance to the zoo, using a metal pole and other objects.

At one point, two of the men fall to the ground, and from behind, another man hits one of them with some object. A chimpanzee eats the traditional Matza (unleavened bread) in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"I'm taking out a gun."

During the fight, visitors can be heard in the background shouting for the police, and one of them even threatened: "I'm taking out a gun."

When they finally managed to separate them and stop the fighting, one of the men called out: "Today you die."

"Immediately upon receiving the report, police officers arrived at the scene and began an investigation to examine the circumstances of the incident and locate those involved," Israel Police said after the incident.

The safari park's management stressed: "The incident of violence took place near the scooter concession stand. It had nothing to do with the safari's management. Within a few minutes, a worker arrived and separated the pair. We call for tolerance and calm, especially these days."

Safari spokeswoman Hila Feldman Gera wrote to the employees following the incident that "For those who saw and those who did not, I am updating that today there was an incident of violence between visitors queuing near the scooter concessions stand. The incident was over within minutes. Aviv, the franchisee, separated the pair and the security guard also arrived at the scene. The park calls for no violence but for calmness and tolerance. I really hope that these types of events will not happen again in the park."