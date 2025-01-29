Yerushalmi kugel named world's worst casserole

Two popular Israeli dishes have been included in the Taste Atlas’ list of 100 worst foods, which was updated earlier this month.

The list, with foods from nearly 50 countries around the world, has two popular Israeli dishes: Yerushalmi kugel, and orez shu’it (beans and rice), ranked 33 and 35 respectively.

Yerushalmi kugel, which is described by Taste Atlas as “a savory casserole made with thin cooked noodles that are coated in caramelized sugar,” has the additional honor of being ranked the site’s worst casserole dish in the world.

Orez shu’it, listed as Israel’s worst side dish, is a Sephardic Jewish dish consisting of white beans cooked in tomato paste and served over white rice.

And the winner is...

The number one spot is held by Sweden’s Blodplättar, or blood pancakes. In fact, six of the dishes on the list involve animal blood as a key ingredient. Persian rice with kidney beans & carrots (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

The country with the most entries was Spain, with nine dishes listed overall, closely followed by Switzerland and the United States, each with seven, and Norway with six.