The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Golan development vital for region - editorial

If there is one issue on which the majority of Israelis agree, it is the Golan.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 21:09
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights, December 26, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights, December 26, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel’s cabinet is to be commended for passing a NIS 1 billion investment plan on Sunday aimed at significantly developing the Golan Heights. Approved in a festive meeting held at Kibbutz Mevo Hama, the plan calls for doubling the Jewish population there in the next three years, building two new towns, and boosting the local economy.
“The need to strengthen, cultivate and live in the Golan Heights is certainly a principle that unites everyone,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his ministers.
Bennett is right. If there is one issue on which the majority of Israelis agree, it is the Golan. Especially now, as the country is reeling again from another wave of corona, we can all appreciate the rolling Golan hills, the greenery and snow, the water and the wine. We can’t all visit Europe now, but we can go to the Golan to ski, play in the snow, or just admire its pristine beauty.
In his address to the cabinet, Bennett acknowledged the recognition by Donald Trump’s administration of Israeli control of the Golan Heights, adding that “the Biden administration has made it clear that there is no change in this policy.”
Yes, it is true that most of the international community, the far-Left, and many Arab Israelis oppose Israeli sovereignty on the Golan. Their opposition was articulated best by MK Ahmad Tibi: “It doesn’t matter how many cabinet meetings are held on the Golan, it is occupied Syrian territory,” Tibi tweeted.
We would like to remind Tibi that this month marks the 40th anniversary of the Knesset’s passage of the Golan Heights Law, which applied Israeli law to the Golan, captured by Israel from Syria in the defensive Six Day War of 1967.
The new plan, drawn up by a team headed by Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yair Pines, is to boost the population in the Golan Regional Council and the Katzrin Local Council between 2022 and 2025. Today, 53,000 people live on the Golan: 27,000 Jews, 24,000 Druze, and 2,000 Alawites.
Some of the main points of the decision, according to the official cabinet statement, are worthwhile and worthy of putting on record:
  • A future addition of approximately 7,300 residential units in around five years, allocated to include 3,300 units in Katzrin, and 4,065 in the Golan Heights Regional Council.
  • The goal of the decision is to double the number of residents on the Golan Heights, including Katzrin, in the coming years, i.e., an additional 23,000 residents in the area.
  • An additional 4,000 units in new communities. In the framework of the decision, two new communities (Asif and Matar) will be established, with approximately 2,000 units each (in addition to 7,300 units in the Golan Heights Regional Council and Katzrin).
  • NIS 160 million will be invested in improving quality of life. Investments will be made in transportation infrastructure to link the Golan to the center of the country, and to link communities in the Golan Heights Regional Council area to Katzrin.
  • The provision of urgent medical care will be upgraded, and the activity of the forward medical switchboard in Katzrin will be expanded.
  • NIS 162 million will be invested in local and regional economic development. Tourism infrastructure will be developed centering on the Golan Trail for bicycles. Grants will be provided for entrepreneurs in lodging (including in new facilities) and marketing.
  • Research & development and innovation: Agritech will be developed in the area, and the Golan will become the “climate technologies capital.” Impact investments will be made in the region, the food-tech cluster in Kiryat Shmona will be linked to the Golan Heights, etc.
  • Unprecedented investment in a plan for developing employment and creating approximately 2,000 jobs on the Golan Heights in the following areas: Agritech, hotels, agriculture, commercial areas, base factories, etc.
  • The Golan Heights will become the renewable energy capital. Hundreds of millions of shekels are set to be invested in a solar PPP project, including accumulation on approximately 4,000 dunams in the Valley of Tears.
In the past decade, it has become clearer than ever that the Golan, strategically bordering Syria, must remain in Israeli hands. Its peaceful development is not only vital for Israel, but bolsters hopes for the entire region.


Tags Golan Heights nature economy Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Archbishop of Canterbury falls for anti-Israel lies - comment

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

A different kind of New Year's message - comment

 By MICAH HALPERN
Angel Mas

Importance of Jewish activism against antisemitism in diaspora - opinion

 By ANGEL MAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by