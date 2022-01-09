The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Electricity Law brings Israel's institutions to the brink of collapse - opinion

The legislative process was one of the most brutal, nondemocratic, politicized processes in Knesset history and the consequences for the State of Israel will be irrevocable.

By NAOMI LINDER KAHN
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 21:10
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett gets involved in the sharp debate over the Electricity Law on Wednesday in the Knesset plenum. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett gets involved in the sharp debate over the Electricity Law on Wednesday in the Knesset plenum.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Ra’am Party’s Electricity Law, which passed in the Knesset this past week, constitutes a leap of faith – and not in a good way.
The coalition MKs who voted for the amendment were denied the opportunity to consider the facts, the long- and short-term ramifications, and even the scope of the law, and were ramrodded into purposefully ignoring the gaping holes in oversight and enforcement that will inevitably lead to ruptured land-use policy, the disruption of organized planning for the future, and the breakdown of the rule of law.
Earlier this week, following stormy committee debates, application of highly unusual parliamentary rules, dismissal of the Knesset legal counsel’s explicit and adamant recommendations, and a confrontational plenum session resulting in one of the most unusual votes ever conducted on the Knesset floor, the parliament passed legislation sponsored by the Ra’am Party that will allow connection of unlicensed structures to national electricity, water and gas systems.
Dozens of legislative objections were submitted to Ra’am’s Electricity Law, all of which were voted down, including the opposition’s motion that the law be extended beyond the Arab sector and applied to young Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as well.
But all the background and foreground noise, the name-calling, shouted insults, feigned and real moral indignation, in-your-face confrontations and the opposition’s boycott of the majority of the voting process – all of it was essentially a distraction. The scenery overtook the plot; the political backdrop obscured the substance of the law and its far-reaching impact.
THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Electricity Law is bad legislation that was passed by a bad legislative process. The law not only rewards illegal construction, it lays to waste the entire concept of land-use and planning policy.
What does this new law do that the old law didn’t? Even before Ra’am used its political leverage to pass this law, infrastructure hookups could be expedited for neighborhoods or individual structures that lacked permits but which the government actively sought to regulate or legalize.
The new law takes what was an exception and makes it the rule. It takes a clause that was applicable to select outlier cases and applies it in wholesale fashion and virtually indiscriminately. How indiscriminately? No one – not even the members of Knesset who voted for it – actually knows, and that’s part of the problem.
As the legislation made its way through the Knesset Interior Committee, MKs repeatedly requested data on the impact of its numerous clauses, but the committee chairman, MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am), would not allow the professionals to present this crucial information to the committee members.
The legislative process was one of the most brutal, nondemocratic, politicized processes in Knesset history – and like other highly questionable pieces of legislation in the recent and not-so-recent past, the consequences for the State of Israel will be irrevocable.
The new law, and the procedures stipulated for its implementation as addenda to the legislation, lack effective mechanisms for Interior Ministry oversight. There is no apparatus for monitoring the impact or ramifications of “whitewashing” unplanned, non-permitted structures, no method of assessing the long- or short-term damage to Israel’s ability to plan or build new homes, new neighborhoods, new roads, new schools or public service structures or sewage, water or communications systems to improve the lives of present and future residents.
The Arab MKs, on the other hand, knew precisely what they were doing when they forced this regressive, backward, destructive legislation to a lightning-speed vote.
The members of the Ra’am-Yamina coalition that allowed them to get away with it have not only brought Israel’s democratic institutions to the brink of collapse, they have endangered the future of land-use policy and the rule of law in the State of Israel in ways that will take years to correct, if at all.
The writer is director of the International Division of Regavim, an Israeli nongovernmental organization dedicated to the protection of Israel’s land resources.


Tags Settlements construction israeli politics Ra'am electricity bill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
5

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by