It's time for and IDF mindset change - editorial

Things are not going well for the IDF recently.

In less than two weeks, two horrific accidents left four families, of four excellent officers, in a state of tragedy and mourning.

Last week, Maj. Itamar Elharar and Maj. Ofek Aharaon, company commanders in the elite unit of Egoz, were killed by friendly fire . Two weeks ago, Air Force pilots Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini and Maj. Hen Fogel, died after their helicopter – an aging Atalef– went down after a fire broke out in the left engine and crashed off the coast of Haifa.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In both cases, the accidents could have been avoided. In the friendly fire accident, there are more questions than answers.

The elite Egoz unit was training at the Nebi Musa base in the Jordan Valley. According to reports, in one of the nights this week, the unit lost expensive night-vision goggles, and commanders within the unit assumed that it was stolen by Bedouin who live nearby.

Israeli soldiers search for parts of a crashed military helicopter after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Hafia, January 4, 2022. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

The operation in which the accident occurred seems to be an independent initiative of the officers to catch the thieves. During this operation, the officers did not conduct a proper pre-operation procedure; they did not wear full gear and did not carry around the needed communication devices. They did not coordinate what they planned to do with the local regional brigade or division.

Apparently, during the operation — that was anything but an official operation — a group of officers went out to search for the googles while another officer went out on his own. Two separate forces not aware of the whereabouts of the other, which eventually led to the tragic consequence.

This leads one to wonder — does this happen often? Are officers in the middle of training used to taking the law into their hands and going look for thieves? Do members of elite units tend to break the rules and carry out non-official military operations?

This incident is a direct outcome of decades-long negligence of the army and the state in dealing with the stealing of weapons and military equipment. For years, military bases, mainly in the South, have been terrorized by Bedouin clans and local tribes which manage to steal large amounts of weaponry frequently without any resistance.

The army’s answer is a constant change to the rules of engagement that leave soldiers confused and their commanders helpless.

What seems to have filled the void are independent actions like what the Egoz officers did on Wednesday night. With the soldiers afraid of the punishment they will face for losing a gun or a night-vision system, they prefer to take initiative on their own.

This is based on experience. There were cases when soldiers were attacked during exercises in an attempt to grab their guns. Instead of calling the police, the IDF preferred to ignore the incidents. The soldiers got the message – it is sometimes better not to do anything.

In another incident, soldiers spotted thieves stealing weapons from their base in the South. They chased them until they reached the entrance to their village. There, locals attacked them. The IDF then issued a new rule: chasing thieves is now prohibited.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs vowed to look into the cases and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

But more is needed. The recent accidents show that the entire system needs to be shaken. First and foremost, the IDF needs to come up with a clear, thorough and effective plan to stop the stealing of weapons.

The Israel Police need to be called in to help and rules of engagement should be clear to all — from the simple soldiers to senior officers — who all together need to end this ludicrous phenomenon, in which the country’s military can’t deal with a bunch of thieves.

Second, it should carry out comprehensive safety and discipline refresher courses across the board.

Under no circumstances should soldiers be allowed to take the law into their hands. This is not the 1950s when low-ranking commanders carried out revenge operations on their own.

It is time for a thorough change.