The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What will the Middle East look like without America? - opinion

What conflict and influence scenarios are conceivable among the great powers to fill the strategic vacuum created by the absence or at least the decline of the US role in the region?

By SALEM ALKETBI
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 23:23
MAJOR GENERAL Kenneth P. Ekman shakes hands with Brigadier General Salah Abdullah at a ceremony handing over Taji military base, north of Baghdad, in August from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces. (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
MAJOR GENERAL Kenneth P. Ekman shakes hands with Brigadier General Salah Abdullah at a ceremony handing over Taji military base, north of Baghdad, in August from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces.
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

The decline of United States (US) strategic interest in the Middle East is a major topic in research circles around the world. The debate often centers not on the possibility of such a decline, but on its limits, implications, and consequences for US allies in the region. Evidence of declining US interest in the Middle East is not recent.

It dates back many years ago, when China began to occupy more space in the strategies of successive US administrations. We must remember that former president Barack Obama formulated the East Asia orientation strategy, called the pivot, in his second term.

One of the most notable outcomes was the nuclear agreement with Iran in 2015, which was premised on the idea of reducing tensions with Iran and creating an atmosphere that would reduce the protectionist role of the US in the Middle East. This policy was continued under former president Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden.

The US strategy initially focused on containing China by increasing cooperation and partnership between Washington and its East Asian allies, particularly the ASEAN countries. But China has continued its economic, trade, and military rise. With the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic and the precipitous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, discussion of China’s strong strategic rise has stepped up.

The US has continued to rely on old tools, such as sanctions against Chinese companies, to halt their advance to dominance in the global economy, relying exclusively on defense partnerships with Asian countries. Arms sales have proven insufficient to sustain intense cooperation between the US and its strategic partners, not only in Asia, but in all regions of the world.

Flag of China (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Flag of China (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

China, on the other hand, has pursued a comprehensive economic expansion policy, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative, which has enabled Beijing to build a strong network of strategic alliances based on economics, trade and common interests. The clarity of the notion that US interests are changing has eroded the confidence of allies in the security-partnership relationship with America.

Clear evidence confirms the decline of US influence and prestige due to failures in addressing high-profile issues, such as the Iranian nuclear issue, lack of a clear strategy toward countries and regions of importance to US strategic interests, such as Libya and Syria, and faltering relations with key emerging powers, such as India.

As well, there are strategic cracks that nearly destroyed Washington’s relations with its Atlantic partners in Europe under former president Donald Trump. The most pressing question facing everyone in the Middle East is not the possibility of the region falling out of the calculus of US interests or about timing.

There is plenty of evidence, from US positions on Iran’s repeated threats to Washington’s allies in the Gulf region, to successive withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq, and efforts to reduce US military presence in the Middle East generally. Now, the question is what are the effects and implications of the changing US posture on countries in the region, particularly Washington’s allies.

What conflict and influence scenarios are conceivable among the great powers to fill the strategic vacuum created by the absence or at least the decline of the US role in the region? For the US to maintain its role, influence, and prestige in the world, a minimum level of presence and influence must be maintained in the Middle East.

It is not in Washington’s interest to give countries in the region a choice between allying with the US or with China. Beijing is pursuing a policy of economic attraction. Meanwhile, Washington relies almost exclusively on arms sales, and security and defense cooperation.

The latter are areas countries may find alternatives for, whether through developing defense industries in Russia and China, changing patterns of conflict and threat that have contributed to changing defense needs and requirements, and the emergence of countries, such as Turkey and Israel, as suppliers of defense equipment that are need by states to counter growing unconventional patterns of conflict, such as drones.

The bottom line is that economy, trade and investment are key to redrawing the rules of the post-COVID-19 world order. The power that states seek is economic power, supported by various sources of soft power, such as diplomacy and scientific advancement. All these factors reinforce the idea of growing Chinese influence not only in the Middle East but also globally.

The limits of this expansion, however, are a function of the new realism in US policy.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.



Tags China diplomacy Middle East Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to make its buildings earthquake-safe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by