The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID, snow and a slumbering Knesset - the week that was

The great disgrace in the Knesset last week was the session on Wednesday, January 26, to honor the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was attended by only two ministers and 12 MKs.

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 21:24
Labor party MK Emilie Moatti arrives to a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 26, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Labor party MK Emilie Moatti arrives to a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 26, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

For me, personally, this has been a rather strange week. For the first time in several years I caught the flu, or some other seasonal viral disease for which the symptoms are similar to those of the coronavirus. For the first time since the coronavirus appeared, I took a PCR test (result negative), and was to have a second one last Friday, but because of the snow in Jerusalem and a fever, I called up my Meuhedet health fund to ask whether someone could come to my home to do the test. 

To my great surprise the answer was positive, and while I waited on the line the person I was talking to called up Magen David Adom, which promised to arrive within 48 hours. I was impressed with the efficiency and politeness, and the fact that this service is free. I assume that it has to do with my age group. And incidentally: someone from MDA turned up after 32 hours.

My neighbors also surprised me. At least three neighbors offered to shop for me, and I had two offers of soup. I am used to being independent, and replied that I had already made an online order with Shufersal, and that a large pot of chicken soup was cooking on the stove. Yet it was nice to find out that the people around me care enough to offer assistance – I know that not all elderly persons living on their own have effective support systems of this sort.

I managed to get a glimpse of the snow on Thursday morning from my front veranda, which overlooks the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens on Givat Ram. It was a magnificent sight, marred only by the knowledge that whenever it snows in Jerusalem, many of the trees that originate in regions where there is no snow – of which there are quite a few in the Botanical Gardens – are damaged. 

This year was no exception, and many trees were broken, providing the Botanical Garden’s devoted team with plenty of extra clearance work.

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal playing in the snow, January 27, 2022. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV) President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal playing in the snow, January 27, 2022. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

LAST WEEK was a relatively calm week in the Knesset. The weather, and the fact that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu did not turn up at all the entire week (he was still busy with the remains of his plea bargain), were undoubtedly partially responsible for the relative calm. 

Also, the absence of MK David Amsalem (Likud) from the plenum most of the time helped reduce the flames, even though he turned up on January 24, to attack Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, whom he accused of being totally worthless, and of allotting money to transgenders and refugees from Darfur but not for sufficient corona test kits for Israeli citizens. 

This performance by Amsalem, from whom one expects nothing but scandalous, libelous personal attacks on members of the coalition, was particularly strange because on January 14 he had informed the Knesset sergeant-at-arms that he had been found positive to the coronavirus. Since Amsalem suffers from a chronic health condition, it seems strange that he was out and about 10 days later.

The most positive happening in the plenum was the assumption by MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) to the role of deputy speaker (there are usually up to nine such deputies). Moatti, who is of Mizrahi origin, is also one of the best-liked members among the MKs in the current Knesset. 

She is as concerned about the status of Mizrahim (descendants of local Jewish communities in the Middle East and North Africa) in Israel as her colleagues in the Likud, but unlike them speaks gently and with restraint, even when she has harsh things to say. 

She was welcomed to her new role most warmly by no other than MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party), who is one of the most outspoken critics of the coalition (recently Prime Minister Naftali Bennett actually shouted at her “get out of my sight”, during an incident in the plenum). 

Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) was another MK who doesn’t mince words when he speaks of the coalition, but also warmly welcomed Moatti in her new role, using the opportunity to express his appreciation for another coalition deputy speaker – Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White). 

The great disgrace in the Knesset last week was the session on Wednesday, January 26, to honor the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was attended by only two ministers, and another 12 MKs, of whom three were Arabs. These numbers were mentioned by no other than MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List), who spoke on the occasion. The following day Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy gave a highly emotional speech, in Hebrew, to a full chamber of the Bundestag in Berlin.

Finally, last week the government’s decision to do away with the compulsory quarantine of schoolchildren who came into contact with a verified coronavirus carrier, to be replaced by twice weekly antigen home tests, resulted in an extreme reaction by the head of the Teachers Union, Yaffa Ben-David, who called for a teachers’ strike. She argued that the new regulations did not take the health of the teachers into account. The strike was not approved by the Labor Court.

No doubt, a problem does exist, and a balance must be struck between what is good for the children, and what is good for the teachers. But Ben-David failed to mention the children altogether, and this fact, plus her very harsh demeanor, has led me to the conclusion that she ought to represent someone like the Ashdod port stevedores – not those who are in charge of our children’s and grandchildren’s education, and certainly not in the very difficult state of affairs in the education system these days.

All in a week.

The writer was a researcher in the Knesset Research and Information Center until her retirement, and recently published a book in Hebrew, The Job of the Knesset Member – An Undefined Job, to be published in English by Routledge.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu snow Dudi Amsalem Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
4

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by