The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel Police must undergo an administrative overhaul - opinion

Like AT&T 40 years ago, Israel Police should be broken up into smaller, specialized agencies, regardless of the smartphone-phishing scandal that shook the country this week.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 19:46
PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTER Omer Bar Lev, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (center) and head of the Northern Command Police District Shimon Lavie attend a ceremony in Nazareth in November. (photo credit: MEIR VAKNIN/FLASH90)
PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTER Omer Bar Lev, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (center) and head of the Northern Command Police District Shimon Lavie attend a ceremony in Nazareth in November.
(photo credit: MEIR VAKNIN/FLASH90)

It stinks. The alleged phishing of innocent citizens’ smartphones, as reported Monday in the financial daily Calcalist, suggests we have arrived at the brink of an Orwellian abyss. 

For uniformed officials to spy on private citizens with neither judicial warrant nor criminal suspicion takes not only a few perpetrators’ audacity, conceit and moral bankruptcy, but also their employer’s institutional decay. 

That is why Israel Police must undergo an administrative overhaul regardless of the facts behind the scandal that shook the Jewish state this week. 

POLITICAL IMAGINATIONS worked overtime as people wondered what happened within Israel Police’s intelligence operation. 

Were police techies out to serve the previous government’s political needs? Is that why they reportedly targeted social activists who organized street demonstrations?

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai attend a ceremony of Israel Police (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai attend a ceremony of Israel Police (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Well that thesis does not explain why police would phish the smartphones of civil servants like the former directors of the Finance, Justice and Transportation ministries. Were they also planning street rallies?

Some suggested the idea was to find through the civil servants’ telephones who was leaking stories to the media. But what could these unelected and non-political figures possibly leak that might bother the police? That’s besides the fact this threesome’s jobs allowed them to talk to the press without anyone’s authorization, least of all police.

Others suggested the eavesdropping was designed not to serve, but to undermine Benjamin Netanyahu. That might have explained the wiretapping of officials related to Bezeq, which is involved in one of Netanyahu’s indictments.

Well if so, why wiretap anti-Netanyahu activists who demonstrated outside his residence until his defeat last year?
The eavesdroppers’ political inconsistency is indeed mind-boggling, and also defeats Netanyahu’s attempt to link the scandal to his own legal situation. What police did here was not about him or indeed about any other single individual. It was about all of us. 

This is besides the fact that two of Netanyahu’s indictments are not about wiretapping at all. The illegal-gifts case is based on the testimony of Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan’s aide Hadas Klein, and the allegation concerning a deal with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes is based on Netanyahu aide Ari Harow’s unsolicited recordings. 

So no, this affair is not about police partiality or politicization. It is about deep ailments that have been fermenting for decades and require open-heart surgery. 

ISRAEL POLICE’S decadence surfaced in all its severity in 2015, when seven of the 15 commissioners who constituted its high command became suspects in assorted improprieties. Five of them, including a former deputy commissioner, faced revelations of sex offenses against female subordinates. 

This was the backdrop against which Netanyahu, rightly, retrieved Roni Alsheich from the Shin Bet and imposed him on Israel Police. 

Alsheich brought a new spirit of professionalism and reform, but the organization’s overall delivery remained intolerably under-par, culminating in two major catastrophes: last summer’s Mount Meron disaster, where 45 people died in Israel’s worst-ever crowd-control failure, and last spring’s statewide Israeli-Arab riots, which caught police unprepared for the 10-day violence in which citizens were mobbed, synagogues were torched and more than 300 cops were injured. 

More routinely, the police have been ineffective in the face of rampant violence in the Arab sector, which last year alone saw 126 murder cases, most of them unsolved. Less dramatically, but even more routinely and hopelessly, burglaries, robberies, assaults, car thefts and harrowing traffic violations go unpunished every day, making thousands feel that Israel Police is lethargic and unreliable. A recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute indicated that only 29% of Israelis trust Israel Police. 

This, in brief, is the organization that now is suspected of having spied on a host of innocent citizens, including not only civil servants and social activists but also mayors, journalists and Netanyahu’s son Avner. 

Whatever ultimately turns out on this particular front, Israel Police is clearly an unfocused organization with too many tasks. 

No police force in the world is assigned with fighting burglars, thieves and robbers in the morning, political corruption at noon, organized crime in the afternoon, nationalist rioting come dusk and, in between all these also fights drug dealers, reckless drivers, pickpockets and pimps. 

The cops who allegedly abused the Pegasus technology with which they were meant to fight terrorism and organized crime, could get away with that because they were part of an overtasked, omnipresent and disoriented organization that has become impossible to supervise. 

The remedy for this overgrowth is that Israel Police be broken up into separate organizations, the way AT&T was 40 years ago. 

IN THE redesigned police, metropolitan policing will be shifted to the municipalities, each of which will have its own police department answering to the mayor, who will also appoint its commander, as American mayors do. 

Municipal police will be in charge of street safety, burglaries, theft, prostitution, drug-dealing, protection rackets, illegal gambling and every other crime that happens in its town and targets its population. This police force’s delivery will be judged by the voters in every mayoral election.  

A separate, national organization, based on what now is Israel Police’s Lahav 433, will fight organized crime, financial fraud and political corruption, the way the FBI does in the US. 

The existing Traffic Police and Border Police will be similarly spun off. The Traffic Police will also lead the fight on car thieves, and the Border Police will be redefined as the national riot police, securing all big events, from soccer games to religious pilgrimages. 

Lastly, as suggested here recently in a different context (“This can’t go on,” November 19, 2021), an independent rural police will fight agricultural theft and also raid illegal drug farms.  

Organized this way, police will be more focused, professional, dedicated, moral, humble and law-abiding, too. 
www.MiddleIsrael.net

The writer’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.



Tags Israel Police cyber security israel cyber security NSO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by