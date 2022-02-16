The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Choosing a Jewish Agency chair shows care about Israel-Diaspora ties - editorial

The 10-member selection committee of the Jewish Agency has been unable to make a decision for the last 8½ months on who will head that organization.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 22:24

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 22:36
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ponder this: it takes less time to select a pope than a new chairperson of the Jewish Agency.

For the last 191 years, it has never taken more than a week for a plume of white smoke to waft from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican announcing that the cardinal electors – they numbered 115 the last time they met in 2013 – had selected a new head of the Roman Catholic church.

By contrast, the 10-member selection committee of the Jewish Agency has been unable to make a decision for the last 8½ months on who will head that organization.

If a large group of cardinals representing various schools of thought within the Catholic church can agree in a week on a candidate to lead an empire of 1.3 billion believers that commands assets estimated to be worth between $10 billion and $15 billion, then a small committee representing major Jewish and Zionist streams should be able in less than eight months to pick the head of an organization with an annual budget of about $400 million serving some 15.2 million Jews.

But that the committee has been unable to do so, and the process has been so opaque, that it is bad for the Jewish Agency and for the Jewish world as a whole.

President Isaac Herzog, then serving as Jewish Agency chairman, speaks during a rally in Jerusalem in 2020 held in solidarity with Jews in the US and around the world following a wave of antisemitic attacks. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) President Isaac Herzog, then serving as Jewish Agency chairman, speaks during a rally in Jerusalem in 2020 held in solidarity with Jews in the US and around the world following a wave of antisemitic attacks. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

First of all, this situation tarnishes a proud institution with a glorious legacy of laying the groundwork for the establishment of the Jewish state and playing a key role in the aliyah of millions of Jews.

Furthermore, the Agency still has a vital role to play in fostering Israeli-diaspora ties as well as promoting Jewish identity in the Diaspora.

This state of affairs is bad for the organization because it gives ammunition to those who argue that the Agency’s best years are long behind it, and that with the state soon entering its 74th year, the functions served by the Jewish Agency should be taken over by various government departments.

If the Jewish Agency can survive without a leader for more than eight months, the organization’s critics are saying, then that just shows the entire organization is superfluous.

The difficulty in choosing a new Jewish Agency chair is bad for the Jewish world because at a time when a war might break out in Ukraine, leading to a significant influx of Jews from that country, when antisemitism is on the rise throughout the world, and when the emotional ties that have bound the Diaspora to Israel for generations are beginning to fray, there is a need for an organization that presents Israel to Jews around the world, and caters to  the needs and concerns of diaspora Jews about Israel and its official bodies.

But that organization needs a leader.

Since Isaac Herzog stepped down as Agency head in July to become Israel’s president, the Jewish Agency has been switched to auto-pilot. But it is not healthy for any organization to run in such a mode for so long.  Decisions must be made, priorities have to be set, money needs to be raised – and for that, a chairperson is imperative.

It is not as if there are no worthy candidates – in fact, there are a number of good candidates to choose from. There is academician and former MK, Ruth Calderon. There is Danny Danon, a former minister and ex-ambassador to the UN, and Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.  

Any one of them, and some of the other names bandied about in recent weeks, would be suitable to head the body.

Candidates there are aplenty; the ability to overcome political differences and come up with a name that nine of the 10 selection committee members can agree upon is what has proven so elusive.

The committee is scheduled to convene on Wednesday and the time has come to decide so that the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors can approve the nomination at its upcoming meeting at the end of the month. 

The continued failure name a new chairperson sends a very troubling message: nobody – neither in Israel nor in the Diaspora – really cares about relations between those two communities.



Tags Jewish Agency jewish israeli politics The Jewish Agency for Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by